Will more Texas high school football players be pulled from games now for concussions?

Student athletes in Texas will have more people watching out for them this fall.
In a state where football is king, a new law now lets chiropractors join the group of officials deciding whether student athletes need to be pulled from interscholastic competitions if there’s concern about concussions.
“Chiropractors receive specific education and training that allows them to identify the signs and symptoms of a concussion,” Tyce Hergert, president of the Texas Chiropractic Association and a chiropractor who practices in Southlake, has said. “Having a chiropractor on the sideline or the field of play offers another layer of protection for those involved in sports activities.”
Each year, more than 300,000 high school athletes across the country suffer concussions, which can bring headaches, dizziness and blurred vision, reports show.
Many heal quickly; others take months to recover. In rare cases, some concussions can cause serious health problems ranging from speaking to learning difficulties.
In Texas, rules already in place require that public school students be pulled from interscholastic athletics if coaches, physicians, licensed health care professionals or someone authorized to make medical decisions for students believe a concussion was sustained during that activity.
Now chiropractors join that group, under House Bill 3024, which has already gone into effect.
Worst vote ever
U.S. Rep. Kay Granger said there’s one vote she regrets:
Approving sequestration.
Sequestration — when automatic spending cuts are triggered because leaders can’t agree on how to cut federal spending — is a “lazy, horrible way to make decisions,” Granger, R-Fort Worth, recently told the Star-Telegram.
“It’s the worst vote I’ve ever taken in Congress,” she said.
Did you know?
The Texas Legislature wrapped up its regular session May 29 and a number of bills have become law. Here’s a look at a few:
Drinking on buses: Texans may legally enjoy adult beverages while riding a bus under HB 3101. The new law allows new passenger bus beverage permits — at the cost of $500 a year — that give operators of passenger buses the same right to sell alcohol that commercial planes have.
Secondhand watches: HB 2027 by state Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, repeals a 1941 law geared to cut down on counterfeiting that required secondhand watches to be specifically labeled and marketed.
Watching out for Texans with Alzheimer’s disease: Texas already has a Silver Alert to let Texans know when some senior citizens are missing. HB 2639 lets Texans younger than 65 who have been diagnosed with the early onset of Alzheimer’s disease be added to the alert list.
Protecting college crime victims: SB 969 prevents Texas college officials from disciplining students enrolled at their university if they report being a victim of crime while violating one of the school’s policies. Supporters say this measure, for instance, should encourage under age drinkers who become victims of sexual assault to report the attack.
