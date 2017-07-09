State Sen. Konni Burton, R-Colleyville, was a guest on “Inside Texas Politics.”
PoliTex

PoliTex

July 09, 2017 2:38 PM

Inside Texas Politics (7/9/17)

By Jason Whiteley and Berna Steptoe

WFAA-TV

On Tuesday, Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax will begin interviewing the seven candidates who want to be Dallas’ next police chief — two of them are women.

City Manager Broadnax discussed whether it’s time for a female to lead the Dallas Police Department. He also talked about the changes underway at City Hall. Broadnax joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.

To watch more or see back episodes of “Inside Texas Politics,” visit wfaa.com/local/politics.

Statewide

The next time voters in Denton County go to the polls, they'll cast their ballots on paper.

The county's electronic machines had a number of glitches during the Nov. 2016 election, so it spent $8.7 million to buy new machines that provide paper “ballots on demand.”

Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, explains the political reason behind Denton County going from using electronic machines to paper ballots. Ross also talked about next week’s five-day trial over Texas’ redistricting maps.

Newsmaker

Tarrant County’s Texas State Senate District 10 is likely to be the hardest-fought district in Texas during the next election. It could swing left or right.

Incumbent state Sen. Konni Burton, R-Colleyville, is running for re-election.

She joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram to discuss her accomplishments in Austin and her regrets. She also discussed whether Texas Gov. Greg Abbott should have been more involved during the regular session.

Flashpoint

MSNBC's “Morning Joe” program got its highest ratings ever after President Trump used Twitter to attack the hosts. That digital message also sparked this morning's Flashpoint.

From the right, Mark Davis of 660/KSKY AM, The Answer. And from the left, Fort Worth author and producer Katie Sherrod.

Roundtable

Reporters’ roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud and Ross returned to discuss Texas’ response to President Trump’s request for voter information, the New Yorker magazine article on the Texas Legislature, and whether the Democrats will show up for next week’s special session or leave the state to prevent a quorum.

