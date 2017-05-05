President Donald Trump looks for a little advice from Republicans

President Donald Trump needs a little “advice and support.”
That’s why Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said she recently sent out a “Trump Agenda Survey,” to determine what issues the president should move forward on next.
“We want to hear directly from you, unfiltered by the biased media,” McDaniel’s recent letter stated.
The survey includes 12 questions — one of which asks for donations — touching on top priorities and inquiring if there is support for issues ranging from “major federal investment” in road work to whether Trump should renegotiate NAFTA.
It also asks whether people believe “Democrats in Congress have any intention of working in good faith” with Trump and the GOP. And it asks whether people believe “that the so-called ‘Mainstream Media’ will give President Trump fair, unbiased coverage of his policy proposals and leadership.”
Heading to jail?
Desiree Fairooz, who left her family and home in Arlington in 2007 to join the anti-war activist group Code Pink in Washington, D.C., is making headlines again.
She recently was convicted on misdemeanor charges for laughing during the confirmation hearing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions earlier this year. She actually was found guilty of parading/demonstrating and disrupting Congress, U.S. Attorney spokesman Bill Miller told NBC News.
Each charge carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
Sports week
The Texas Capitol was a big draw for retired professional athletes recently.
First, famed former Texas Rangers catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez received a proclamation. Then former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo received one as well.
Members admitted they were fans of the two.
“I am a huge baseball fan, specifically of the Texas Rangers,” state Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, told colleagues. “I grew up as many of you did, watching Ivan ‘Pudge’ Rodriguez throw people out. ... He is literally the guy who made me fall in love with baseball.”
The legislative session wraps up May 29.
And state Rep. Richard Raymond, D-Laredo, was quick to proclaim that he was the “biggest Cowboys fan.”
Raymond said he admires Romo for many reasons, including that he exemplifies “small town America. And small town America can do great. Sometimes you aren’t drafted No. 1, and Tony Romo wasn’t. But you go on to lead America’s team.”
Play ball!
Speaking of ballgames, the congressional baseball teams are back.
The Republican team — led by team manager U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, R-Ennis, and coach U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin — is already hard at work preparing for the June 15 game at Nationals Park.
Determined not to give an edge to the Democrats, the team is already holding practices at 6:30 a.m. to get back into baseball shape.
Artfully done
Heavenly Najar, a freshman at Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy, recently was honored for her painting, “Bisabuela,” through the 33rd Congressional District art competition.
U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, awarded Najar the top award for her painting, which was recognized for her use of colors and style “that combined traditional painting techniques with a non-conventional wood canvas.”
“‘Bisabuela’ showcases the power of a family’s unconditional love for many great-grandchildren,” Veasey said.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
