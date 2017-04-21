Texas Democrat urges Congress to stop investing in Russia — for now

State Rep. Chris Turner is calling on Congress to stop investments in Russia until a federal investigation into election tampering ends.
Turner, D-Grand Prairie, recently filed House Concurrent Resolution 128, asking the United States to step back from Russian involvement.
“Regardless of political party, we should all be outraged that the Russian government meddled in our presidential election,” Turner said. “It’s time for Congress to send a strong message to Vladimir Putin and his allies that playing games with our elections comes with a price.”
This comes after FBI Director James Comey earlier this year stated that his agency is investigating any Russian involvement in last year’s presidential election.
Comey has said that Russians put “chaos and discord” into the election.
“In light of these reports of Russian interference in U.S. elections, it is the fundamental responsibility of Congress to decide where, how, and by whom financial resources in its control should be invested with regard to Russia,” Turner’s resolution states. “Our government should not provide funds that can be used to facilitate the Russian government’s campaign to influence our election processes.”
Annie’s List endorsement
Jennifer Trevino, running for the District 2 spot on the Fort Worth City Council, has received a key endorsement from Annie’s List.
Trevino is among 16 candidates statewide receiving the group’s endorsement for the spring election cycle. Annie’s List recruits, trains, supports and elects progressive, pro-choice women in Texas, according to its website. Annie’s List was founded in 2003 and is named for Dr. Annie Webb Blanton, the first woman elected to statewide office in Texas. She was elected State Superintendent for Public Instruction in 1918.
The organization said it has endorsed women in more than 100 races, 37 of those elected and re-elected to statewide positions.
Trevino faces Carlos Flores, Steven Thornton and Tony Perez in the May 6 election. Current Councilman Sal Espino is stepping down.
Fort Worth and France?
Fort Worth could soon get a new sister city.
Local Sister Cities officials are sending a delegation this month to Nimes, France — a community of 142,205 known for its long Roman history that prompted its nickname as the French Rome.
“Our goal is to promote Fort Worth globally and enrich our local community creating a more peaceful and prosperous world for all. We find that important now more than ever,” said Johnny Campbell, board chairman of Fort Worth Sister Cities International and CEO of Sundance Square.
Fort Worth has eight sister cities that engage in citizen diplomacy for cultural, academic and economic exchanges: Reggio Emilia, Italy; Trier, Germany; Nagaoka, Japan; Bandung, Indonesia; Budapest, Hungary; Toluca, Mexico; Mbabane, Swaziland; and Guiyang, China.
Election dates
A quick look at upcoming key election dates:
April 24-May 2 — Early voting
April 25 — Last day to apply for May ballot by mail
May 6 — Local elections
Staff writer Sandra Baker contributed to this report.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
Comments