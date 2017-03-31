What George W. Bush really thought about Trump’s inauguration

Many admit that the presidential inauguration of Republican Donald Trump was surreal.
But former GOP President George W. Bush — who during the ceremony sat near President Barack Obama and next to Democrats Bill and Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump — put it in a different perspective.
“That was some weird s---,” Bush said as he was leaving the ceremony, according to at least three people who were present, New York magazine reported.
Bush, who moved to Dallas after leaving the White House, claimed his fair share of attention at the inauguration. His struggle to put on a clear poncho as it began raining was captured in photos and videos, even prompting a popular meme of his efforts.
He hasn’t publicly talked about the inauguration.
He did indicate before the January ceremony that he was attending to honor the peaceful transition of power, “a hallmark of American democracy.”
On Election Day, he and his wife, former first lady Laura Bush, went out and adopted a puppy: Freddy Bush
Local shout out
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a big shout out to Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price recently.
“I want to thank the best large city mayor that we have in the great state of Texas — Betsy Price,” he said last week during a Texas Conservative Coalition Research Institute luncheon at the Petroleum Club. “You do a fabulous job.”
Abbott, in town talking about pre-empting regulations by cities and counties to create one statewide approach to regulations, noted that he got to look out over the landscape of downtown Fort Worth on the way to the luncheon.
“Fort Worth is looking better than ever,” he said to Price. “We all appreciate everything you are doing to drive economic development in the great city of Fort Worth, Texas.”
Moving on
Tom Stallings, the longtime chief of staff for Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, has left the county to form a new company with Brinton Payne and Brooke Goggans.
The new company is Mosaic Strategy Partners, LLC, a public and governmental affairs and technology strategy firm based in the Fort Worth Club building downtown.
“Moving forward, I feel good about the timing, this new partnership and most importantly, the potential impact our work and business can have in Fort Worth and beyond,” Stallings said.
Appointment
Abbott reappointed a Fort Worth woman to the Texas Civil Commitment Office — which oversees supervision and treatment to “civilly committed sex offenders” — for a term that runs until Feb. 1, 2019.
Rona Stratton Gouyton, the sales and office manager for Complex Printing, often talks to victim services groups and other agencies about victim awareness. She and Katie McClure of Kingwood were reappointed to the office.
Election dates
A quick look at upcoming key election dates:
April 6 — Last day to register to vote in May election
April 24-May 2 — Early voting
April 25 — Last day to apply for May ballot by mail
May 6 — Local elections
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
Comments