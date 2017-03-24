Tarrant County Elections Office: Help wanted

The Tarrant County Elections Office needs workers for the May election.
They especially are looking for anyone who can speak English and either Vietnamese or Spanish.
Election workers are at the polls on Election Day, May 6, and during early voting, April 24-May 2, to make sure there are no voting problems.
Eligible workers are those who are registered to vote in Tarrant County and fluent in English and Vietnamese or Spanish.
Anyone interested in the temporary job should contact the Tarrant County Elections Office at 817-759-7809 or 817-831-6161.
Supporting Israel
Tarrant County Justice of the Peace Sergio De Leon is heading to Washington, D.C., to talk about a trip to Israel that he and other Fort Worth Hispanic leaders took in 2015.
De Leon will talk about the trip at the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference at the Washington Convention Center, as he did last year.
“I will share what it is that I loved so much about Israel,” he said, noting that he saw many historic sites, ranging from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where they attended Mass, and the Sea of Galilee, where they prayed.
“As a practicing Catholic, I had read so much about the religious sites, and it was very profound and meaningful for me to see these sites,” De Leon said.
The conference runs Sunday through Tuesday.
Bad bill?
State Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, points out what he considers to be a bad bill each week.
Recently, he added a Tarrant County colleague’s proposal to create a Texas State Music Museum to that list.
State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, filed HB 2495 to create the Texas State Music Museum and Texas Music Foundation to “educate and engage visitors in the rich and varied heritage of the music of this state.”
Stickland said it’s a bad proposal.
“This is bad government policy,” he wrote in an e-mail to supporters. “Why don’t we prioritize what is in the Republican party platform?”
Violated rights?
Jana Lynne Sanchez plans to run for the 6th Congressional District and was handing out some of her campaign literature during a recent town hall hosted by U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, R-Ennis, who represents that district.
Sanchez said she was told not to hand out any of her literature during the gathering because it “was a federal meeting.”
Attorney David R. Schleicher sent a letter on her behalf to Barton’s office recently, stating that Barton’s staffers “appear to have violated the constitutional rights of Ms. Sanchez and possibly others” during the gathering.
“While Members of Congress and their legislative staffs are given great deference by the courts in what they say related to congressional actions, such protections do not extend to staff in their role as employees of a campaign and do not grant an unlimited license to violate citizens’ rights to free speech,” Schleicher’s letter stated.
Barton, whose district includes much of Arlington, has a longstanding policy of not allowing campaign information — his or anyone else’s — to be handed out at his town hall meetings, Todd B. Tatelman, associate general counsel for the U.S. House of Representatives, wrote in response to Schleicher.
“This long-established and clearly valid policy has not been controversial in the past, but in light of your client’s apparent lack of awareness of this policy, Congressman Barton and his staff intend to provide detailed notice of this policy in connection with future official town hall meetings to avoid any possible confusion on this issue,” Tatelman wrote.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
Comments