Texas lawmaker: Let research dogs and cats be adopted — not euthanized — after they retire

State Rep. Ina Minjarez wants to make sure retired research animals can be adopted after the research involving them has ended.
Minjarez, D-San Antonio, filed House Bill 2490, calling on research facilities to offer up for adoption any healthy retired cats or dogs they were otherwise planning on euthanizing.
“This legislation represents a second chance for hundreds of dogs and cats currently in laboratories in Texas,” said Marcia Kramer, director of legal and legislative programs for the National Anti-Vivisection Society.
In 2015, more than 19,000 cats and 61,000 dogs — including more than 1,600 in Texas — were used in research, testing and teaching, U.S. Department of Agriculture reports show.
“Too often, animals used in research are regarded as disposable commodities, euthanized and discarded when they’re no longer ‘needed,’ instead of having a chance to live outside the laboratory,” Kramer said. “These animals deserve better.”
Local honors
It’s time for Sister Cities to honor those who “made significant contributions to citizen diplomacy, global understanding, world political stability, and international commerce.”
On June 1, at the annual Mayor’s International Dinner, the group will recognize local leaders.
Among those to receive honors: Bob Jameson, president and CEO of the Fort Worth Convention & Visitors Bureau, will receive the Global Impact Award; Lockheed Martin Aeronautics will receive the Global Nexus Award; and Catholic Charities Fort Worth will receive the Global Citizens Award.
For more information, go online to www.fwsistercities.org or contact Katie Wharry at 817-632-7101 or katie@fwsistercities.org.
Knowing lawmakers
Not quite sure yet who all the Texas lawmakers are?
There’s an app for that.
A new, free smart phone app — which can be found by searching “Texas Elected Officials Flash Cards” in iTunes — will help people identify Texas lawmakers during the ongoing 85th Legislature.
“Everyone wants to make a good first impression. Recognizing an elected official and being able to call them by name is the first step,” said Allen Blakemore of Blakemore Public Affairs, which is helping launch the app. “We all used flash cards as young students. It’s something that is helpful to me and my team and I wanted to share it with the Capitol community.”
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
Comments