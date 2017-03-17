Texas lawmaker: Let research dogs and cats be adopted — not euthanized — after they retire

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side Pause

1:30 Two children injured in accidental shooting outside Chuck E. Cheese's

1:57 Kennedale takes care of Castleberry in three

1:03 American Airlines implodes old headquarters

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

7:28 Zuzu Verk’s father shares memories of his daughter's 'Wonderful Life'

0:52 Remains found in shallow grave identified as missing college student Zuzu Verk

1:41 Jeff Banister is pleased with Andrew Cashner's progress after a bout of biceps soreness