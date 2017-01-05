Fort Worth congresswoman receives dual military honors

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger received two new honors — the Navy’s Distinguished Public Service award and the Department of the Army’s Decoration for Distinguished Civilian Service.
The new honors given to Granger, R-Fort Worth, are the top recognition given to civilians by the secretary of the Navy and the secretary of the Army. They note her dedication to the military, calling her a “tireless public servant” who works to address “rapidly evolving threats to our nations security.”
Granger, whose district includes Naval Air Station Fort Worth, said she was humbled by the honors.
“In my work in Congress, nothing is more important than national defense,” she said. “I have worked hard to ensure that we have the military we need and the security we deserve.
“It has been the honor of my lifetime to help fund and support the men and women in uniform and their families. They sacrifice so much to keep us safe in these dangerous times,” said Granger, who serves as vice chair of the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee.
Congressional moves
A former Fort Worth woman is moving up in congressional staff ranks.
Barrett Karr, former chief of staff for Granger, is now chief of staff for House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
“Barrett is a natural leader who has served with distinction in both the White House and Congress,” McCarthy said in a statement, adding that her experience, integrity and work ethic are well known.
A familiar face
State Rep.-elect Terry Wilson, a Burnet County Republican, is bringing a familiar staffer with him to the Texas Capitol.
Wilson, who beat state Rep. Marsha Farney, R-Georgetown, last year, has hired Jeff Frazier as his chief of staff. Frazier worked the last two years as policy director for state Sen. Konni Burton, R-Colleyville.
“It is the rare legislator who can draw an experienced staff away from established offices for their freshman term, and Rep.-elect Wilson is just that legislator,” Frazier said. “I am honored that Rep-elect Wilson asked me to lead this extraordinary staff, and I look forward to working with them in the coming session.”
Bivens’ appointment
Fort Worth’s District 5 Councilwoman Gyna Bivens has been appointed vice chair of the National League of Cities 2017 Community and Economic Development federal advocacy committee.
Bivens will help shape the organization’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the new administration and at home, according to a release. The committee addresses such issues as housing, community and economic development, land use, recreation and parks, historic preservation and international competitiveness.
“Having a seat at the table of a policy committee is an honor, but it is also a humbling experience,” Bivens said in a statement. “Being able to engage with and learn from city officials from across the nation benefits the entire city of Fort Worth since this committee actually drives policy positions on factors that enhance — or detract from — our quality of life.”
Staff writer Sandra Baker contributed to this report.
Anna M. Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
Upcoming key dates
Jan. 10 — Texas Legislature goes back to work
Jan. 20 — Presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.
Jan. 21 — Women’s March on Washington
