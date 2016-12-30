PoliTex

December 30, 2016 8:36 PM

Where will Gov. Greg Abbott ring in the new year?

By Anna M. Tinsley

Gov. Greg Abbott is bringing in the New Year in a new way — Down Under.

Abbott has been vacationing with his family in Sydney, Australia, but took a little time out to meet with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

In fact, Abbott and Turnbull made a Texas-size trade — of hats, that is.

Abbott offered up a black Stetson and in return received an Australian Akubra.

The two, who talked for more than an hour about everything from transportation to trade, posed for a photo that Abbott posted on Twitter.

Turnbull tweeted that he appreciated the governor’s time.

“Thanks for visiting and for the Stetson! We had a v good disc’n on planning, energy, investment, technology & innovation & the year ahead,” Turnbull posted on Twitter.

Abbott is expected to return from Australia on Jan. 5, several days before the 85th Legislature begins on Jan. 10.

Arlington reappointment

An Arlington attorney has been reappointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the board that governs the Texas Indigent Defense Commission.

Don Hase, an attorney and partner at Ball & Hase P.C., will serve a term that expires Feb. 1, 2017. Hase, a former assistant district attorney for Tarrant County, will serve with Alex Bunin of Houston, Jon Burrows of Temple, Richard Evans of Bandera and Missy Medary of Corpus Christi.

Moving forward

U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas say it’s more than time to move forward with the Holocaust Expropriated Art Recovery Act recently signed into law by President Barack Obama.

“The systematic theft of property by the Nazis during the Holocaust robbed victims and their families of important parts of their heritage,” Cornyn said. “Allowing them the opportunity to recover part of their history is a small but significant step that’s long overdue. I want to thank Sen. Cruz for his partnership on this bill, and I’m glad the President has signed this into law so victims can seek the justice they deserve.”

Cruz said the new law is long overdue for families of Holocaust victims.

“This bipartisan legislation rights a terrible injustice and sends a clear signal that America will continue to root out every noxious vestige of the Nazi regime,” he said. “I’m proud to have worked closely with Sen. Cornyn, who contributed mightily to this effort, and with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to empower the victims of the horrific atrocities that took place over 70 years ago. We will continue to fight to bring peace and justice to these families.”

Anna M. Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley

Upcoming key dates

Jan. 10 — Texas Legislature goes back to work

Jan. 20 — Presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Jan. 21 — Women’s March on Washington

