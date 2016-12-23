Trump family reads children’s book with Fort Worth connection

Want to be like the next first family?
Then you might want to run out, or maybe hop on the computer, and buy Dream Big, a new children’s book by Kat Kronenberg.
Donald Trump Jr. recently noted that he’s reading this book — written by a former Fort Worth Country Day School student — with his family this holiday season.
“My friend’s wife wrote this book can’t wait to read it with my friends,” Trump posted with a photo of the book on Instagram earlier this month.
This is Kronenberg’s debut children’s book and she said she hopes it reminds people to never stop dreaming big.
“My hope is that families can connect through reading, to help oneself and others believe and achieve our dreams together,” she said.
Keeping the holiday spirit
If you want to keep the Christmas spirit going even after the holiday has come and gone, you might want to head over to the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas.
There you can check out the Christmas tree and decorations that were on display in the White House back in 2004.
The presidential center will keep “A Season of Merriment and Melody: Christmas at the White House 2004” on display through Jan. 8. The display features more than 350 mini-musical instruments on the Blue Room Christmas tree, among other decorations.
Keeping cool
U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, took part in a cool job recently — helping out at the Panther Island ice skating rink as work began to resurface the rink.
He spent some time at the cash register, helping out Fort Worth school district’s Schools on Skates effort which is geared to boost physical activity and let elementary students experience the city’s only outdoor skating rink.
This is part of his “Marc Means Business” workdays, a years-long effort for him to get to know more constituents in the 33rd Congressional District that stretches from Fort Worth to Dallas.
New City Hall address
Just a reminder that, beginning Jan. 1, the address of Fort Worth City Hall is 200 Texas St.
The City Council approved the change in June. It’s being made because City Hall and the A.D. Marshall Building across the street had the same address: 1000 Throckmorton St.
The A.D. Marshall Building, which houses the Municipal Court and related functions, will continue to carry the 1000 Throckmorton St. address.
Upcoming political dates
Jan. 10 — Texas Legislature convenes for its biennial 140-day session
Jan. 20 — Presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.
Jan. 21 — Women’s March on Washington
Staff writer Sandra Baker contributed to this report.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610
