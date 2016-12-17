Tarrant Republicans raising money to help disadvantaged students

Tarrant County Republicans are in a mood to give.
A new effort to raise money for a scholarship to help disadvantaged students recently drew strong local financial support, said Tarrant County Republican Chair Tim O’Hare.
O’Hare and his wife, Christen, hosted a GOP Christmas Party at their home Dec. 8, asking for minimum donations of $25 to help needy youths.
That night, around $2,500 was raised for the cause, prompting Tim O’Hare to say he’d like to raise the same amount in the coming months so the party can give two scholarships to high school seniors in need in the spring.
“There is no better way to celebrate a season of giving than by coming together as a community to invest in the education of a future leader,” he said.
Moving forward
Former state Rep. Lon Burnam, D-Fort Worth, has opened a new office in the historic Fairmont neighborhood of Fort Worth.
The Eighth Avenue location is where the longtime peace activist and environmentalist will be doing his work for nonprofits such as the Dallas Peace and Justice Center, Public Citizen and Clean Water Action.
“We are remodeling our house and working out of the house was an impossible situation,” Burnam said.
So he loaded up furniture from storage, his home and garage and moved into the new office space earlier this month.
Tip of the hat
U.S. Rep. Roger Williams recently honored retiring colleague U.S. Rep. Randy Neugebauer, R-Lubbock.
“Congressman Neugebauer is a voice of reason,” Williams, a Republican whose district stretches from the edges of Tarrant County through Austin, said of his colleague, who has served in the House since 2003. “He has valuable firsthand knowledge of how the private sector works. He understands how Washington’s decisions affect Main Street.
“That empathy is crucial to conducting good policy, and it is rare. We could use more lawmakers like him.”
Giving back
As congressional leaders wrap up their latest break from Congress, many are reaching out to members of the community.
Sen. Ted Cruz recently volunteered at food banks in Dallas and Houston last week.
And Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, delivered turkeys to fire departments in Burleson and Cleburne to thank first responders for their hard work.
