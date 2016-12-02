Want information about the presidential inauguration? Send an email

Planning to go to the presidential inauguration Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C.?
Organizers are busy planning the ceremony that will install Republican Donald Trump as the country’s next president.
“The committee is hard at work arranging world-class entertainment for the inaugural celebrations. At this early date, no offers have been extended, no specifics are in place, and any speculation otherwise is simply untrue,” said Thomas J. Barrack Jr., chair of the 58th presidential inaugural committee.
If you are looking for information about the inauguration, here are ways to contact the committee:
For general inquiries: info@58pic2017.org.
For seeking potential employment opportunities: resumes@58pic2017.org.
For volunteer opportunities: volunteer@58pic2017.org.
For those groups interested in participating in the presidential inaugural parade, fill out an application online at http://www.inauguralsupport.mdw.army.mil/index.html. The application deadline is Dec. 5.
Barrack said he looks forward “to a uniting and exciting inaugural celebrating freedom and democracy.”
’Tis the season
Tarrant County Republicans are working to raise money for a scholarship to help disadvantaged students.
So they are throwing a party.
Tim O’Hare, who heads the local GOP, is hosting a Dec. 8 Christmas party and asking attendees to donate at least $25 for the new scholarship fund that will be used to support a high school senior in need every spring.
The party, 6:30-9:30 p.m., will be at the home of Tim and Christen O’Hare. For more information about the party, call the Tarrant County GOP at 817-595-0303.
Announcing candidacy
Arlington’s Roxanne Thalman, an IT consultant at GM Financial, is throwing her hat in the race for the Arlington City Council District 3 post that incumbent Robert Rivera has held for years but won’t seek election to again.
“I am committed to making Arlington the best place to live, work and raise a family,” she said in a statement. “I am a fighter and I love this community.”
Of note
North Texas political activist Katrina Pierson gained national attention this year as a spokeswoman for Republican President-elect Donald Trump.
Now she has officially been named to the Trump presidential transition team leadership staff: as a senior adviser. The Garland woman — a former congressional candidate, onetime Democrat and vocal voice of the Tea Party — joins a slew of others on the leadership staff, including Kellyanne Conway and longtime Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
Traveling Texans?
The Star-Telegram is looking for North Texans who will be heading to Washington, D.C., in January for either the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20 or the Woman’s March on Washington on Jan. 21. Any locals willing to talk about their plans should contact reporter Anna Tinsley at atinsley@star-telegram.com or 817-390-7610.
