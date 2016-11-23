Republican President-elect Trump’s team honoring #nevertrump requests?

Katrina Pierson intends to honor some voters’ wishes — but not in the way they might prefer.
The national campaign spokeswoman for Republican President-elect Donald Trump has been receiving resumes from people hoping to land a job in the new Republican administration.
Pierson, a Garland woman, recently posted a quick note about this on Facebook.
“My apologies, but to those who have sent me their resumes and have used the Never Trump hashtag, I’m going to have to honor your philosophy,” she wrote. “Lesson … #NeverSayNever.”
Getting to work
U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, rolled up his sleeves and got to work recently at Joe’s Coffee Shop in Irving.
He helped workers at the popular restaurant as they prepared holiday pie orders, bussed tables and greeted and served customers.
This is part of his “Marc Means Business” workdays, a years-long effort for him to get to know more constituents in the 33rd Congressional District that stretches from Fort Worth to Dallas.
Need a gift?
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush hopes Texans will think outside the box during the Christmas season.
In fact, he hopes people will give the gift of state history — in the form of historic map reproductions — this year. There are more than 45,000 maps to chose from; the cost of reproductions ranges from $20 to $40.
Texas is not just a place on a map. Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush
“Texas is not just a place on a map, it’s an idea in the hearts of our people,” said Bush, who lived in Fort Worth before being elected to statewide office. “Maps from the Save Texas History collection in the GLO’s archives make a perfect gift for that loved one who treasures the unique history that sets Texans apart.”
To check out the maps, go online to SaveTexasHistory.org. Online and phone orders must be placed before 5 p.m. Dec. 21st to ensure a delivery in time for Christmas. Orders can also be placed by calling 1-800-998-4456.
A new position
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has a new job: serving on the executive committee for the Republican Governor’s Association next year.
The committee works to help re-elect Republican governors across the country — and recruit new GOP candidates to run for those posts as well.
“I am deeply honored to serve on the Executive Committee with my fellow Republican governors as we continue to advance bold, conservative leadership throughout the United States,” Abbott said.
Abbott plans to host the group’s annual conference in Austin next November.
‘My hero’
U.S. Rep. Sam Johnson, R-Plano, will always have a seat in the U.S. Capitol.
That’s because his fellow congressional leaders recently renamed and dedicated one of the Ways and Means committee hearing rooms to the Plano man described as a hero to many.
Johnson “is more than a colleague,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said. “He is more than a friend. He is my hero.”
Johnson began serving in Congress 25 years ago and has served on the Ways and Means Committee for two decades.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
