Texas Republicans gather in San Antonio, hoping to set up for mid-term election success

Republican Party Chair James Dickey speaks to thousands of Republicans in the first general meeting of the state GOP convention. The convention opened June 14 in San Antonio.
By
2016's worst red light runners

State Politics

2016's worst red light runners

American Traffic Solutions (ATS), the leading road safety camera provider in North America, wants drivers to see this year’s compilation of the worst red-light running crash videos and realize they are too dangerous to ignore.