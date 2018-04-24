U.S. Supreme Court hears redistricting case that includes two Tarrant County districts

At the heart of the redistricting case before the U.S. Supreme Court are two state House districts in Tarrant County.
These two districts — among about a dozen cases of concern in Texas — were singled out last year in a federal ruling and cited as cases of intentional discrimination.
At issue now is whether the highest court in the country will uphold or reject a lower court ruling that stated Texas legislators cut down on the voting strength of minority voters when they drew boundaries for current state House and congressional districts.
This case has been making its way through the courts since it was filed in 2011. That's the same year the Republican-led Legislature redrew district boundaries.
The local cases at issue:
District 90
A San Antonio three-judge panel pointed to this district and work done in 2013 by former state Rep. Lon Burnam, who was defeated by Ramon Romero the following year, to address issues in his district from the earlier drawing of maps.
The Fort Worth Democrat wanted to return Lake Como, a local African-American community, to his district after it had been removed.
As a result, one of the challenges to the map was that “Burnam returned Como to HD90 to protect himself against a Latino challenger in the Democratic primary, and thus to intentionally dilute Latino voting strength,” the ruling stated.
“They assert that the heavily African-American community of Como was not likely to support a Latino challenger, that Burnam knew this, and that Burnam wanted Como back at least in part for that reason.”
Romero bested Burnam for this post in 2014 by 110 votes.
This district includes several other inner-city areas including Worth Heights, Polytechnic Heights, Edgewood and portions of some Northside neighborhoods.
District 93
Very little in the last court ruling pinpointed problems in House District 93, which stretches from north central Fort Worth through north Arlington and includes the stadiums for both the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers.
But the ruling says the current map worked to “shore up the Anglo population of HD93,” particularly as changes were being made to HD 90, prompting “intentional discrimination.”
This district is represented by state Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth.
