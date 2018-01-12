Eyes on Washington: How the Texas congressional delegation voted

FILE - Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, left, questions former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper as Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, right, looks on during during Yates and Clappers testified on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, May 8, 2017, before the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism hearing: "Russian Interference in the 2016 United States Election." Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP