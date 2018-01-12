FILE - Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, left, questions former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper as Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, right, looks on during during Yates and Clappers testified on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, May 8, 2017, before the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism hearing: "Russian Interference in the 2016 United States Election."
FILE - Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, left, questions former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper as Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, right, looks on during during Yates and Clappers testified on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, May 8, 2017, before the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism hearing: "Russian Interference in the 2016 United States Election." Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP
FILE - Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, left, questions former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper as Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, right, looks on during during Yates and Clappers testified on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, May 8, 2017, before the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism hearing: "Russian Interference in the 2016 United States Election." Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP

State Politics

Eyes on Washington: How the Texas congressional delegation voted

By Sara Pintilie

spintille@star-telegram.com

January 12, 2018 08:33 PM

Senate

Debate of Warrantless Surveillance Program

Passed: 68-27

The Senate voted to start legislative action on a House-passed measure (S 139, above) that would extend Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) through 2023, with debate and a final vote on the bill expected within days.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A yes vote was to advance the bill.

Yes: Cornyn, Cruz

House

Extension of Warrantless Surveillance Program

Approved: 256-164

The House voted on a six-year extension (S 139) of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). The post 9/11 law is a key government tool for detecting and preventing foreign-based terrorist activity, but also a target of criticism that it imperils the privacy rights of innocent Americans.

The law gives agencies including the National Security Agency (NSA) and FBI warrantless access to commercial databases of foreigners' voice and digital communications – phone calls, emails, online chats, text messaging and social-media postings -- that pass through wireless and landline facilities in the United States. If agencies use the databases to target Americans suspected of terrorist connections, they must obtain FISA-court warrants based on probable cause. When the government inadvertently sweeps up innocent Americans’ communications, the information must be expunged or disregarded, although the law lacks a means for outsiders to see if that has occurred.

FISA was enacted in 1978 to govern domestic collection of foreign intelligence while protecting Americans' civil liberties, and it has been amended several times to address post-9/11 terrorism threats. The law’s secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which issues blanket and specific warrants and monitors government compliance with the law, is comprised of sitting federal judges who serve on a rotating basis.

A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Yes: Barton, Granger, Marchant, Veasey

No: Williams, Burgess

 

Privacy Rights in Surveillance Law

Defeated: 183-233

The House voted on a measure aimed at safeguarding Fourth Amendment privacy rights under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). The amendment to S 139 (above) sought to protect innocent Americans whose voice and digital communications with foreigners are swept up in government collections of information on foreigners suspected of terrorist activity.

The amendment would have prohibited “backdoor searches” for information on Americans in commercial telecom databases without a specific FISA-court warrant based on probable cause. It also would prohibit “reverse targeting,” warrantless database searches aimed at foreign subjects that end up targeting Americans as well. In addition, the amendment would allow the FISA law’s Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board to review all government foreign-intelligence surveillance programs, not just ones related to terrorism.

A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Yes: Barton, Burgess, Veasey

No: Granger, Marchant, Williams

 

Further Limits on FBI Searches

Defeated: 189-227

The House voted a motion that sought to expand the types of FBI searches of commercial telecom databases that require specific search warrants under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). The underlying bill (S 139, above) requires the FBI to obtain FISA-court warrants based on probable cause for searches targeting Americans in investigations specifically linked to national security and foreign intelligence. This measure sought to require FISA-court warrants for all FBI searches of databases to which the government has access under Section 702 of the FISA law.

A yes vote was to further limit FBI powers under the FISA law to target Americans in probes unrelated to terrorist activity.

Yes: Barton, Veasey

No: Granger, Marchant, Williams, Burgess

 

Labor Rights on Tribal Lands

Passed: 239-173

The House voted on a bill (S 140) that would remove Indian reservations from the jurisdiction of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) on grounds they are sovereign nations and therefore exempt from that New Deal-era workplace law. This would take away collective-bargaining rights and other federally guaranteed employment rights now available to 600,000 or more workers at casinos on reservations, at least three-fourths of whom are not tribal members. The National Labor Relations Board has applied the NLRA to commercial enterprises on Indian reservations since 2004.

A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Yes: Barton, Granger, Marchant, Williams, Burgess

No: Veasey

Your U.S. lawmakers

Senators

John Cornyn, R

517 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510

5001 Spring Valley Road, Suite 1125E, Dallas, TX 75244

202-224-2934; 972-239-1310

www.cornyn.senate.gov

Twitter @JohnCornyn

 

Ted Cruz, R

Russell Senate Office Building, Suite 404, Washington, D.C. 20510

3626 N. Hall St., Suite 410, Dallas, TX 75219

202-224-5922; 214-599-8749

www.cruz.senate.gov

Twitter @SenTedCruz

 

Representatives

Joe Barton, R-Ennis

2107 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515

6001 W. Ronald Reagan Memorial Highway, Suite 200, Arlington, TX 76017

202-225-2002; 817-543-1000

www.joebarton.house.gov

Twitter @RepJoeBarton

 

Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point

2336 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515

2000 S. Stemmons Fwy., Suite 200, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

202-225-7772; 940- 497-5031

www.burgess.house.gov

Twitter @michaelcburgess

 

Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth

1026 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515

1701 River Run Road, Suite 407, Fort Worth, TX 76107

202-225-5071; 817-338-0909

www.kaygranger.house.gov

Twitter @RepKayGranger

 

Kenny Marchant, R-Coppell

1110 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515

9901 E. Valley Ranch Parkway, Suite 3035, Irving, TX 75063

202-225-6605; 972-556-0162

www.marchant.house.gov

Twitter @RepKenMarchant

 

Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth

1519 Longworth House Office Building,Washington, DC 20515

6707 Brentwood Stair Road, Suite 200, Fort Worth, TX 76112

202-225-9897; 817-920-9086

www.veasey.house.gov

Twitter @RepVeasey

 

Roger Williams, R-Austin

1323 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515;

1005 Congress Ave., Suite 925, Austin, TX 78701

202-225-9896; 512-473-8910

www.williams.house.gov

Twitter @RepRWilliams

COURTESY OF VOTERAMA IN CONGRESS

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives

    The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives is one of the most powerful positions in the state government. In just 90 seconds, learn what makes this role so important and what responsibilities the post holds.

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives 1:32

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives
Want to open-carry your Ninja sword? Texas bill ends size restrictions Sept. 1 1:09

Want to open-carry your Ninja sword? Texas bill ends size restrictions Sept. 1
Watch the 301st Fighter Wing train at NAS Fort Worth 1:08

Watch the 301st Fighter Wing train at NAS Fort Worth

View More Video