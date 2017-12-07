Wendy Davis talks about her movie, sexual harassment and another run for governor

More Videos 3:37 Wendy Davis seeks to help young women find their voices through politics Pause 1:32 In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6 0:34 It's no winter wonderland, but DFW did get a sprinkling of snowflakes 1:33 Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy 1:05 Playoff spot in District 8-5A football was up for grabs in this one 0:37 Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Wendy Davis seeks to help young women find their voices through politics Former gubernatorial candidate and state representative Wendy Davis discusses how her nonprofit Deeds Not Words helps motivate young women interested in politics. Listen to her inspire confidence in these young women and discuss a potential second run for governor. Former gubernatorial candidate and state representative Wendy Davis discusses how her nonprofit Deeds Not Words helps motivate young women interested in politics. Listen to her inspire confidence in these young women and discuss a potential second run for governor. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

