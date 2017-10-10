Here’s why campus carry isn’t an issue in Texas Tech shooting

More Videos 0:32 Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot Pause 0:06 Need a snuggle buddy? So does Leah - a Chihuahua mix looking for her furr-ever home! 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 1:04 She dropped out of high school to chase Hollywood dreams, now she's the Texas Teacher of the Year 1:30 Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 2:08 Packers and Cowboys fans may hate each other during the game, but first they love to tailgate - together 1:12 Texas Tech commit throws 5 touchdown passes against FW Dunbar 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:14 It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule 2:30 Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock was put on lockdown on Monday, October 9, as police hunted a student accused of shooting and killing a campus police officer. Freshman Hollis Daniels was detained by police almost an hour after the campus-wide security alert was issued. He's accused of shooting a police officer inside the campus police station after being taken in for questioning over drugs found in his dorm room, according to reports. Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock was put on lockdown on Monday, October 9, as police hunted a student accused of shooting and killing a campus police officer. Freshman Hollis Daniels was detained by police almost an hour after the campus-wide security alert was issued. He's accused of shooting a police officer inside the campus police station after being taken in for questioning over drugs found in his dorm room, according to reports. M.A. Cantu and Trent Watts/ Storyful and AP

