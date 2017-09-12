Supreme Court puts redrawing of Texas political maps on hold

Members of the U.S. Supreme Court pose for a group photograph at the Supreme Court building on June 1. Front row. Seated from left, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, and Associate Justice Stephen Breyer; and standing from left, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr., Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch. Olivier Douliery Abaca Press/TNS