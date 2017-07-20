‘Duck Dynasty’ relative content with her spot on Hurst city council

Uncle Si’s daughter doesn’t have political aspirations beyond Hurst — at least for now.
Trasa Robertson Cobern, daughter of Si Robertson on the popular A&E reality show “Duck Dynasty,” won her first political office on the Hurst City Council last year.
And as speculation swirls — including Cobern’s name — around who will be on next year’s state ballot, she said she’s got plenty of work to do in her Northeast Tarrant County city of more than 38,000. So she’s not planning on challenging her state officials — state Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, or state Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills.
“I am not running against any of our current representatives,” she told the Star-Telegram. “In my district, both Rep. Stickland and Sen. Hancock work hard in Austin for Tarrant County.”
She posted on Facebook recently that she doesn’t take her elected post lightly.
The first day to file to be on the 2018 ballot is Nov. 11.
“I’m proud of the impact I have on the lives of those who live, work, and raise their families here,” she wrote on social media. “I’m also glad we have the representation that we have at the state and national level, who make it their daily goal to help fight for and improve this community.”
Other than continuing to serve on the Hurst City Council, she said she also is excited to serve as Tarrant County Republican Party’s new outreach committee chair.
“I’m looking forward to working on outreach because I believe that the Republican Party’s principles of freedom provide a foundation for growing the economy and giving everyone a better chance in life,” she said.
Cobern, a teacher, was elected last year to represent Place 4 on the Hurst City Council.
