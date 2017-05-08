Former Irving mayor joins Trump team as HUD administrator in Fort Worth

Former Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne is officially a U.S. Housing and Urban Development regional administrator — and based in Fort Worth.
Duyne, who said earlier this year she wouldn’t seek a third term in office, will oversee HUD programs in five states — Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma.
“It’s official,” she tweeted Monday. “Thank you to the wonderful people of Irving & across the US w/whom I’ve served & worked.
“God bless you.”
Van Duyne, who last year endorsed Donald Trump in his presidential bid, announced earlier this year that she would soon be accepting a job in the president’s administration.
For months speculation circled around whether she would serve under U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, who earlier this year visited North Texas as part of his national listening tour.
She has told media that she’s met with Carson several times.
“He’s so optimistic,” she has said.
Van Duyne, elected in 2011, was Irving’s first female mayor.
Former City Councilman Rick Stopfer was elected Saturday to replace Van Duyne as Irving’s mayor.
As mayor, Van Duyne gained attention and stirred controversy by taking strong stands on government spending, sanctuary cities and Sharia law.
She also gained national attention after a civil lawsuit was filed against her, commentator Glenn Beck and Fox News on behalf of Ahmed Mohamed, also known as “Clock Boy,” who drew international media attention after being arrested at school for a homemade clock that was mistaken for a bomb. The lawsuit was dismissed in January.
Before winning terms in public office, she ran her own marketing company and worked for Akili, a consulting and business management firm.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
