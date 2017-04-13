Texas congressman’s town hall included a political ‘Circus’

U.S. Rep. Joe Barton’s latest town hall became a bit of a political circus.
As in “The Circus” — the Showtime political documentary, that is.
Barton’s Thursday meeting at the Mansfield Town Hall drew a crowd of constituents who talked about issues ranging from President Donald Trump to the military strike in Syria to GOP efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
The gathering also drew “The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth,” a Showtime real-time documentary series that follows “the circus” of politics. Mark McKinnon, a political adviser and co-creator of the show, was among those attending the meeting.
Barton, whose district includes parts of Arlington, plans to hold one more town hall meeting this month, at 6 p.m. April 20 at Waxahachie City Hall, 401 S. Rogers St., Waxahachie.
