Upcoming Fort Worth community forum focuses on injection disposal wells

Proposed injection disposal wells near your neighborhood?
State Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, and Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton want to talk about it.
The two are hosting a community forum about the issue 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 20. The gathering will be at the Handley Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty St., in Fort Worth.
One issue likely to arise is a controversial permit application for a saltwater injection well in far east Fort Worth.
Local officials oppose a permit request from BlueStone Natural Resources II of Tulsa to drill an injection well on the western edge of Lake Arlington that would be used for the disposal of excess gas and brackish water produced by its wells in the immediate area.
A public hearing in Austin on the permit has been scheduled for late May.
The proposed injection well has drawn opposition from Fort Worth, Arlington, the Trinity River Authority and several cities in North Texas. BlueStone has said that the permit meets the state’s strict guidelines.
For more information about the community forum, call 817-332-1180 or send an email to josselynn.thomas@house.texas.gov.
