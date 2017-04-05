Need help resolving problems with Texas? For SD 9 residents, April 12 is your lucky day.

Need help with child support or handgun licensing?
If so, state Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, wants to help you.
Anyone who lives in Senate District 9, represented by Hancock, can take advantage of the mobile office hours he’s holding Wednesday, April 12, to get help resolving any problems with state agencies.
“Many people don't know that our district office staff is available to help constituents cut through the red tape of state government agencies, so we intend to work a little harder to spread the word that we’re here to help,” Hancock said.
From 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 12, SD 9 residents can find help from Hancock’s office on the third floor at Arlington City Hall, 101 W. Abram St. And from 1-4 p.m. the same day, they can find help at the Grand Prairie Public Library, 901 Conover Dr.
Workers can also help with issues ranging from insurance or utility complaints to state employee retirement benefits.
If you’re looking for Hancock’s permanent office, it’s at 9121 Belshire Dr., suite 200, in North Richland Hills. Workers can be reached at 817-514-3804.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610
