Catholic bishops gather, pray at the Texas Capitol

Fort Worth Catholic Diocese Bishop Michael Olson is among more than 4,000 Catholics at the Texas Capitol Tuesday.
He and bishops leading the state’s other 14 Catholic dioceses in Texas plan to talk with lawmakers and rally on the Capitol steps — on Catholic Advocacy Day.
They hope to draw attention to the church’s position on a variety of bills the Legislature is considering.
“This is an exciting opportunity for many of our constituents,” said Jennifer Carr Allmon, executive director of the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops. “They are able to stand in solidarity with their bishops, and meet their local legislators who are interested in hearing their point of view on these important issues.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is the state’s first Catholic governor in more than 150 years.
The Catholic legislative priorities this year include bills that focus on pro-life issues — such as abolishing the use of the death penalty and requiring the proper burial or cremation of unborn children lost through abortion or miscarriage — as well addressing immigration reform, improving the state’s foster care system, creating better mental health services, addressing human trafficking issues and more.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
