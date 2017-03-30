Texas House budget writers send budget to full House with massive health care cut

1:17 South Hills thrower excels on many levels Pause

1:06 Nowitzki on the young Mavs showing their worth

0:58 Jason Garrett said Cowboys QB Dak Prescott handled everything well as rookie

1:17 Texas Live! A first look at the Rangers dining and entertainment project

0:58 Jason Garrett says no one knows if Tony Romo can handle a 16 game season

1:12 Rangers Rougned Odor in action

1:28 Delino DeShields continued strong spring Sunday afternoon

0:41 TCU's Dixon on development of Kenrich Williams

2:08 Nowitzki sums up the 121-118 loss to the Pelicans