Tarrant County leader heads to DC to talk about Israel

Tarrant County Justice of the Peace Sergio De Leon is heading to Washington, D.C., to talk about a 2015 trip to Israel that he and other Fort Worth Hispanic leaders took in 2015.
De Leon will talk about the trip at the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference at the Washington Convention Center, as he did last year.
“I will share what it is that I loved so much about Israel,” he said, noting that he saw many historic sites, ranging from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where they attended mass, and the Sea of Galilee, where they prayed.
“As a practicing Catholic, I had read so much about the religious sites and it was very profound and meaningful for me to see these sites,” De Leon said.
The conference runs Sunday through Tuesday.
