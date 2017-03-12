Patrick’s love of media spotlight on full display as session heats up

3:07 Mavs end homestand with 100-98 loss to Suns Pause

1:02 Adrian Beltre plays it cool (and funny) as time as Rangers camp winds down

0:55 Rangers Andrew Cashner optimistic after exam

2:01 Peek inside the Cowboys fitness center at The Star

0:51 Search for missing boater will be suspended until daylight Wednesday

1:32 TCU's Dixon on Big 12 tourney run, likely NIT bid

3:20 Ryan Gosling and the cast of Terrence Malick's Song to Song open SXSW

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:45 YMLA gets a gym to use and gives something back