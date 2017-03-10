Final flurry of bill filings Friday at the Texas Capitol

Texas lawmakers added a lot to their to-do list Friday, including proposals legalizing hunting feral hogs and coyotes from hot air balloons, forgoing annual inspections of their vehicles, driving automated vehicles across the state and stipulating that breast-feeding mothers may skip jury duty.
These are among the hundreds of last-minute measures filed in a deadline flurry at the Texas Capitol before the end of business on the 60th day of the 85the Legislature.
“It is absolutely crazy right now,” said state Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake. “This last week has been the busiest week I’ve ever had.”
Between the bill filing deadline and “working on the budget and hearing from constituents, it’s somewhat of a zoo right now,” he said.
Friday’s deadline was the cutoff for all legislation and joint resolutions except for local bills, emergency appropriations and emergency issues and items determined by the governor, according to the Legislative Reference Library of Texas.
Statistics show many bills won’t pass.
In 2015, 11,356 bills were filed and 6,082 were approved. In 2013, 10,630 bills were filed and 5,909 were approved, state records show.
Friday’s filing deadline comes nearly half-way through the legislative session, which ends May 29.
Here’s a look at some of the measures filed Friday and in recent days.
Hunting and pen pals
State Rep. R.D. “Bobby” Guerra, D-McAllen, wants to add breast-feeding mothers to the list of women who are exempted from jury service.
State Rep. Mark Keough, R-The Woodlands, wants to let Texans hunt feral hogs and coyotes using hot air balloons. Landowners could contract to hunt, or observe the hunting, from hot air balloons.
And state Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas, proposes eliminating annual requirements for vehicle inspections in Texas.
“With significant technological advances in vehicle design and technology, this 66-year-old program is a relic of the past,” Huffines said. “State government is wasting Texans’ time and money on the annual chore of passenger inspections when 34 other states ... don’t require it of their drivers.”
Other proposals would: require Texas motorists who use temporary disabled parking placards to produce on demand written proof of their disability; waive the cost of fishing licenses for Texans 65 and older and create a pilot program to reduce the cost of hunting and fishing licenses for nonresidents.
Not only that, but measures would prevent Texas prisoners who must register as sex offenders from placing online ads soliciting pen pals and require Texans to vote on, and approve, proposals to use red-light traffic cameras in communities across the state.
And state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed a proposal to make sure Texans can play fantasy sports legally in this state. The measure clarifies, as does an earlier House version, that fantasy sports is a game of skill, not chance.
Local lawmakers
Local lawmakers also had measures that were filed toward the end of the week. Among those proposals:
State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, hopes to lay the groundwork with legislation for driving automated vehicles across the state. The goal is to make sure car companies can test technology needed for these vehicles in Texas.
State Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, proposes repealing consent towing operator licenses and training licenses for motor vehicles.
State Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth, wants updated voter lists across the state. So she filed a measure calling on each voter registrar to collect and report the “correct month, day and year of birth for each registered voter.”
State Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, along with state Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels, filed the Disabled Preborn Justice Act, which is geared to prevent abortions decided because of disability, gender or ethnicity.
And state Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, wants to rename the northern part of the new State Highway 360 South extension — from Sublett Road/West Camp Wisdom Road to the northern Mansfield city limits — the “Rosa Parks Memorial Parkway.”
“The new SH360 South extension will serve a diverse community in Southeast Tarrant County and the names of our major roadways should celebrate that diversity,” he said.
