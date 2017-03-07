Texans pack Capitol to sound off on ‘bathroom bill’

In one of the biggest moments yet in the current session of the Texas Legislature, hundreds of transgender-rights supporters packed the state Capitol on Tuesday, seeking to speak out against a North Carolina-style “bathroom bill” that has drawn opposition from sports leagues and companies such as Facebook.
The bill would require transgender people to use public bathrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate. But unlike in North Carolina, where the law known as HB2 passed a year ago with broad Republican support, the Texas bill has split conservatives and faces a tougher road.
More than 400 people who jammed the Capitol to speak on the bill before the Senate State Affairs Committee created a scene that rivaled the intensity and emotion of a vote last month over a ban on so-called “sanctuary cities” that don’t cooperate with federal immigration officials. But whereas that divisive proposal passed over occasional protests in the Senate gallery, lawmakers discussing the bill in committee this time gathered in a smaller room that made for easier crowd control.
Large numbers of bill supporters also turned out and waited throughout the day and evening to tell lawmakers why they support it. Among them was the superintendent of a tiny Texas school district that sued last year over former President Barack Obama’s attempts to strengthen transgender rights in public schools nationwide. President Donald Trump has since rescinded those school orders.
The sheer turnout stretched the meeting for hours but the bill’s clearing the committee was a near certainty. Still, Republican House Speaker Joe Straus again made clear he has little appetite for the bill even if it does clear the Senate and, on top of that, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott hasn’t given a public endorsement.
“They have their agenda, we have ours,” Straus said Tuesday.
Straus stopped short of declaring the bill dead on arrival with three months of lawmaking still remaining in Texas. But he has repeatedly denounced it as bad for the Texas economy while standing with corporate opponents that include Google, Amazon, American Airlines, Microsoft, Intel and Hilton.
The National Football League and National Basketball Association have also said that passing the bill could give them second thoughts about bringing big events such as the Super Bowl and All-Star game back to Texas.
The hazy future of the bill prompted Senate Republicans to launch a new campaign this week with religious leaders to drum up more conservative support. They also flew in North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who championed his state’s bathroom bill and accused the media of creating a false picture of economic upheaval.
The NCAA canceled seven championship events in North Carolina after HB2 passed, PayPal canceled expansion plans and then-Gov. Pat McCrory lost his re-election race to a Democrat in a state otherwise controlled by Republicans. Forest told Texas lawmakers his state was on an economic rebound and claimed that North Carolina landing the 2018 World Equestrian Games will offset the NBA and NCAA pulling out.
The hearing began with state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, explaining that she intended her bill to protect privacy and codify “what has been accepted practice in Texas and elsewhere for decades.”
SB 6 also tries to “strike a balance for all children,” she said. “One class should not get super-protection over another.”
A new version of the bill submitted to the committee Tuesday no longer included enhanced penalties for assaults committed in a bathroom or changing room.
Kolkhorst said she removed that section after several victims of sexual assault told her that such attacks are heinous no matter where they occur. “This has been quite a journey for me, in many ways a faith journey,” she said.
Invited witnesses included Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, a conservative Christian organization based in Washington, D.C., who said SB 6 would close a loophole that could give men the ability to enter women’s bathrooms and locker rooms.
“The threat comes from those who would exploit the situation, by those who would pose as transgender” to act as a voyeur or commit sexual assault, Perkins said.
Waiting for a vote
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he hoped the measure would be approved by the committee Tuesday night, but dozens still were waiting to testify as the clock neared midnight. The bill was expected to eventually make it out of the Republican-controlled committee and into the full chamber, probably next week. Patrick has championed the proposal for months, and has publicly sparred with Fort Worth public school officials over transgender policy.
Most of the Republicans in the Senate have already publicly endorsed the legislation, and two of the holdouts — state Sens. Joan Huffman of Houston and Jane Nelson of Flower Mound — seemed to be in favor of the bill during the committee hearing.
Nelson told committee members that she was “surprised this isn’t a bipartisan issue” considering that the right to privacy is one of the “most basic rights.” And while she explained that she respects the rights of transgender students, she added: “I sure do expect my right to privacy.”
Much of the public testimony was dramatic.
Shiloh Satterfield, 10, told the committee that she found the idea of biological males in the girls restroom “scary, awkward and very, very weird” when the Dripping Springs school district made accommodations for a transgender student.
“I felt very uncomfortable knowing that a boy can come into the restroom with me. A restroom is a private place, and I’d like to keep it that way,” she said.
The committee also heard from Marilyn Morrison, a transgender third-grader from the Dallas area who has been bullied at school and said it would be embarrassing to have to use the boys bathroom. “This bill is horrifying to me and all my other trans friends,” she said.
Eight-year-old Marilyn Morrison, a transgender girl from Grapevine, matter-of-factly explained her take on the issue to senators. “I mean, all we gotta do is tinkle and get out,” she said.
The tone of the hearing shifted slightly when the Rev. S. David Wynn, the lead pastor of the Agape Metropolitan Community Church in Fort Worth, sat down to testify before the committee.
A transgender man sporting a full beard and a black suit, Wynn detailed the complications he would face under SB 6. Because the gender marker on his birth certificate still reads “female,” the legislation would require him to go into the same restroom as young girls while visiting government buildings like the state Capitol.
“There’s been a lot of conversation, too, about having men in the women’s bathroom,” Wynn said. “And I guarantee you there’s going to be a problem if I show up in a woman’s bathroom.”
Staff writer John Gravois contributed to this report, which includes material from The Associated Press, the Austin American-Statesman and The Texas Tribune.
