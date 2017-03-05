This week in Austin: After Senate sideshow, ‘bathroom bill’ looms

1:10 "Mom's out of jail" Pause

2:54 More than 50 people rappel down side of Fort Worth hotel for worthy cause

2:01 Winter weather forecast for North Texas

1:00 Meteor over Weatherford caught on police dash camera

0:28 Washington CB Sidney Jones on possibility of playing for Cowboys

0:32 Texas A&M safety Justin Evans on criticism of coach Kevin Sumlin

0:28 Texas A&M's Myles Garrett on video asking Cowboys to draft him and whether he would fit

0:49 Jason Garrett on what he learned about Dak and Zeke at the combine last year

0:24 Florida CB Teez Tabor on the possibility of the Cowboys drafting him