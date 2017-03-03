Tax holidays in Texas for guns, LED light bulbs, computers and more?

Imagine getting a tax break just for buying light bulbs or firearms — even e-readers or school art supplies — at the right time of the year.
A handful of Texas lawmakers are proposing temporary sales tax breaks for a variety of items, mostly during sales tax holidays that already exist.
The question now is whether this year is the time to give tax breaks, even temporary ones, on products that generate millions of dollars in revenue for Texas each year. Budget writers already are trying to balance the state budget and fund necessary services in the face of slumping oil and gas revenues.
“Questions of taxation always underlie almost everything government does,” said Jim Riddlesperger, a political science professor at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. “Remember the old adage: ‘Nothing is certain but death and taxes.’”
Lawmakers will have to decide two things: what it will cost the state to reduce these taxes and whether these are purchases they want to encourage by giving tax breaks, Riddlesperger said.
“In a tight budget year, tax breaks are less likely to pass than in a year where there is surplus,” he said. “I don’t know which, if any, of these proposals will pass. But if any of them do pass, they will require (either) cutting spending by a like amount or raising another tax to replace lost revenue.”
Some say these types of bills show favoritism to certain interests or products.
“They arbitrarily pick winners and losers and deprive the state of vital tax revenue,” said Mark P. Jones, a political science professor at Rice University in Houston. “While hunters and fishers, students, and veterans would, for instance, end up paying less for some products, the result would be less revenue to pay for education, health services, and roads.
“While most of these bills will not pass this session, if history serves as a guide, at least a few of them will.”
Gun and ammo holiday?
Here’s a look at some proposed temporary tax cuts.
Firearms and hunting supplies: Texans could buy ammunition, archery equipment, hunting blinds, gun cases, gun safes and other such supplies tax-free in late August, under bills creating a Second Amendment sales tax holiday by state Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, and state Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Frisco.
“I am pleased to encourage the strong hunting culture of our state and certainly to promote our heritage, safety and support of the Second Amendment,” Creighton said.
He filed a similar measure in 2015 that passed the Senate but didn’t make it through the House.
Creighton notes that his proposal has support from the Texas State Rifle Association and the National Rifle Association and would help all Texans.
“This bill encourages gun owners and sportsmen to spend their money in Texas and, in doing so, serves as an economic engine for large and small retailers across the state,” Creighton said. “Texas is losing out to our neighboring state to the east that offers these incentives. Providing this sales tax benefit prior to the start of hunting season will give our retailers an economic boost and our hunters much deserved savings.
“This sales tax break would significantly increase sales tax revenue with more Texans shopping to take advantage of the opportunity.”
Both bills would exempt firearms and hunting supplies from sales tax between 12:01 a.m. on the Saturday of the last full weekend in August and midnight the following Sunday. Senate Bill 133, HB 485
The 85th legislative session in Texas runs through May 29.
Light bulbs: It could soon be less expensive to buy LED light bulbs, if the Legislature adds those bulbs to the already-existing energy efficient sales tax holiday.
If the Legislature signs off on the proposal, LED light bulbs would be added to the list of other sales-tax free items — that already includes ceiling fans, incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs, clothes washers and dishwashers — in the Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday, which this year runs from May 27-29. House Bill 824
“Adding LED bulbs to the list of Energy Star tax free weekend eligible items will help Texas families who want to increase energy efficiency in their homes,” said state Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, who filed the bill. “This bill updates the law to reflect the availability of LEDs as energy efficient alternatives to standard light bulbs.”
Art supplies: Picking up school art supplies — particularly paintbrushes, watercolors and acrylic, tempera and oil paints — could be tax-free one August weekend each year, under a bill filed by state Rep. Helen Giddings, D-Dallas. HB 976
There would be no tax charged on these items during the annual Back-to-School tax-free shopping weekend, which is scheduled this year for Aug. 11-13.
“Art education is part of the well-established Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills Curriculum, yet art supplies are not included in the list of tax exempt items during the sales tax holiday,” Giddings said. “Research has proven that teaching the arts increases a child’s intelligence, attention span, and can even contribute to improvement in other subjects like math and reading.
“Arts learning is also valuable in teaching complex forms, problem solving, and providing something tangible and healthy to feel pride in.”
She said many teachers and parents have asked for this exemption, but she knows it comes during a tight budget year. “We have many unmet needs in the state and every request should be scrutinized closely,” she said.
E-readers, books and more
Other temporary tax breaks being proposed by lawmakers include:
Items sold by small businesses: State Reps. Angie Chen Button, R-Garland, and Hubert Vo, D-Houston, propose that items sold by small businesses in Texas on Small Business Saturday — the Saturday after Thanksgiving — be tax free. The goal of Small Business Saturday is to support and rally around local small businesses during one of the busiest shopping weekends each year.
To qualify, items sold must cost less than $5,000 and should be sold between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. that day. HB 1169
Computers and e-readers: State Rep. Dwayne Bohac, R-Houston, proposes that the annual Back-to-School tax-free shopping weekend change in two ways. He wants to increase the purchase limit on allowable tax-free items from $100 to $200. And he wants to add certain electronic devices — e-readers, personal computers and tablet computers — to the list of eligible items.
Bohac, who has said this sales tax holiday needs to reflect “inflation creep,” notes that any electronic device to qualify must be bought in person and not online. HB 589
College textbooks: State Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, proposes giving college students a tax break on their school textbooks when they buy them at certain times, particularly on the first Mondays after the first Saturdays in August and January. State Reps. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, and Ana Hernandez, D-Houston, filed similar bills in the House. SB 48, HB 350, HB 242
Zaffirini said this small tax break is geared to help students already grappling with skyrocketing tuition, college costs and student loans. “The rising price of college textbooks is exacerbating that high cost burden,” she said.
The average book and course material cost for a Texas student is about $1,270 per year, Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board reports show. “The bill would provide financial relief to the college and university students with the greatest need,” said Zaffirini, who estimates the measure would cost the state about $34 million, which she knows might be hard to pass during tight budget times.
Space flight activities: State Rep. Tony Dale, R-Cedar Park, proposes temporary exemptions for taxable items used by businesses engaged in space flight activities. The exemption would expire ten years after the company began doing business in Texas. HB 803
Jones, of Rice University, isn’t sure which temporary tax breaks might be most appealing to lawmakers this session.
But he said the ones “most likely to pass will be those which have the broadest public appeal and the smallest negative net impact on revenue, and which have the support of influential legislators.”
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
Tax Holidays in Texas
Texas has several sales-tax free holidays and current lawmakers are trying to add items to the lists of tax-free items. Here’s a look at the current sales tax holidays this year.
Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday, April 22-24. This holiday lets shoppers in Texas shop tax-free for items such as portable generators, storm protection devices, first-aid kits and other related items.
Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday, May 27-29. This weekend lets Texans buy energy efficient items such as air conditioners, clothes washers, ceiling fans, dishwashers and certain types of light bulbs tax free.
Water-Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday, May 27-29. Texans may buy water conservation or water efficient products — such as a drip-irrigation hose, plants, mulch, even rain barrels — tax free this weekend.
“Back to School” Sales Tax Holiday, Aug. 11-13. Parents, students and other shoppers may head to the stores to shop tax-free for certain back to school clothes, shoes, school backpacks and other supplies.
Source: Texas Comptroller’s Office
