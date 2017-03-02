Tarrant leaders make their case to Texas lawmakers

Tarrant County District Clerk Tom Wilder is worried about sealed court records — including those detailing thousands of local adoptions — that aren’t being kept private.
He was among around 200 government officials and business leaders from Tarrant County who headed to the Texas Capitol this week in hopes of getting lawmakers to look out for them on a variety of concerns.
For Wilder, a priority was updating legislators about the e-filed records and drumming up support for House Bill 1258, which would help keep sealed court documents out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.
“I’m talking to everybody who will let me in the door,” said Wilder, who was among those in Austin for the two-day lobbying trip known as Tarrant County Days. “This is a statewide problem.”
Local leaders held events — a reception Wednesday night at the DoubleTree Austin Hotel and a breakfast Thursday morning at the Austin Club — and met one-on-one with lawmakers, pitching their legislative agendas, during the trip co-sponsored by The Coalition of Tarrant County Chambers of Commerce and the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.
“Everything that affects Tarrant County affects Fort Worth,” said Matt Geske, vice president of governmental affairs for the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce. “We think it’s important to come to Austin as a county, rather than a Fort Worth Chamber, to show our strength.”
The last day of the 85th legislative session is May 29.
Local lawmakers say the visit from local business leaders and elected officials was a good move.
“It is easy to get disconnected to what is going on in Austin when you live nearly 200 miles away,” said state Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth. “That is why Tarrant County Day is one of the most important days for my constituents.
“This is an opportunity for people to voice their opinion on the various bills we are likely to consider this session such as reforming CPS, improving public schools and the ban on the so-called ‘sanctuary cities.’”
Local concerns
Mayors, council members, business leaders and county officials were among those who traveled to Austin this week.
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price reached out to lawmakers about issues ranging from annexation to the city’s Business Assistance Center, which helps small businesses start and grow by delivering business development workshops, events and programs.
She said she wanted to see if there were concerns about the city’s employees’ pension fund. And she hoped to show how successful the city has been with annexation.
Regarding the business assistance center, she’s worried that state funding for the effort might be cut and she hoped to show how needed that money is and encourage budget writers to continue full-funding for the effort.
She and other leaders were prepared to talk about Senate Bill 2, regarding ad valorem taxes.
“There’s nothing like face time,” Price said. “It is critical, not just with Tarrant County lawmakers but others too. Oftentimes, they don’t know much about your area.
“We just want them to know where Fort Worth is and who we are.”
Wilder said he’s not sure if lawmakers realize how important the situation regarding electronic documents is.
He recently sent local attorneys letters letting them know that electronic documents ordered to be sealed — and purged in Austin — essentially are about to become available to the public.
The problem, he said, is that local court records e-filed, as required by law since Jan. 1, 2014, have gone through a required web portal in Austin before reaching Tarrant County servers. And now the Office of Court Administration is preparing to make data in the portal available to lawyers and the public — for a fee.
But the company maintaining the portal, which indicated it would purge sealed records and other data, has not removed any data.
So far, officials in 140 counties — including Tarrant — have signed resolutions weighing in on the issue.
“We are opposed to any amendment and/or repeal of any current statutes or rules that authorize local control by commissioners court in the administration of our duties concerning records held by the county and district clerk or how the county chooses to offer those records to the public,” according to the local resolution signed by the commissioners court in January.
Wilder said HB 1258 — cosponsored by nearly 40 lawmakers, including state Reps. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, and Bill Zedler, R-Arlington — will address the issue to keep private records private.
‘Invaluable’ visit
Lawmakers say these visits from people at home are helpful.
“It’s always great to see Tarrant County residents here in Austin during the legislative session,” said state Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills. “Citizen lobbyists working with citizen legislators is a big reason why the Texas Legislature is so effective; we know firsthand the policies set during session have a direct effect on our hometowns and local communities.”
In fact, state Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, said the most important thing he does as a state representative “is to communicate with people from the district and county.”
Transportation, water needs, the A-F school accountability ranking and business issues were among the other topics local leaders addressed with lawmakers.
“This is invaluable for us,” said state Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington. “Mostly, it allows us all to discuss these topics as a group rather than individually.
“The taxpayers deserve for us to work together.”
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
