Here’s how the “bathroom bills” in North Carolina and Texas measure up

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth Pause

1:06 PBR Country Bar added to TexasLive! lineup at ballpark

1:20 TCU baseball is back in season

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants