House budget proposal would defund Gov. Abbott's pre-K program

0:30 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 15 Pause

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

3:33 Giving fraud a bad name: The Ponzi scheme

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:16 Institutional racism targeted by FWISD policy

1:39 Yu Darvish at ease with his surgically repaired elbow

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:36 TCU and Team USA catcher Evan Skoug: 'Amazing experience' representing your country