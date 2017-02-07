Trump jokingly offers to ‘destroy’ career of Texas state senator

President Donald Trump jokingly offered to “destroy” the career of a Texas state senator for a North Texas sheriff during a meeting at the White House, according to media reports.
! Trump joked with the Rockwall County sheriff about destroying an unnamed state senator's career, per pool. #txlege pic.twitter.com/G50FbaHVwz— Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) February 7, 2017
Rockwall County Sheriff Harold Eavenson told Trump on Tuesday morning about a state senator for hindering some efforts he thought would be helpful, according to The Dallas Morning News.
"Want to give his name? We'll destroy his career," Trump quipped.
Eavenson declined, according to White House pool reporters. Lawmakers in Austin, immediately began to speculate about who and what Eavenson was talking about, according to the Dallas newspaper.
An honor having the National Sheriffs' Assoc. join me at the @WhiteHouse. Incredible men & women who protect & serve 24/7/365. THANK YOU!! pic.twitter.com/9EMTnH0OrF— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2017
Trump met with Eavenson and about a dozen sheriffs from the National Sheriff’s Association at the White House on Tuesday morning, according to the Dallas newspaper. Trump discussed terrorism and his executive order that banned entry for people from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments