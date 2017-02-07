State Politics

Trump jokingly offers to ‘destroy’ career of Texas state senator

By Mark David Smith

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump jokingly offered to “destroy” the career of a Texas state senator for a North Texas sheriff during a meeting at the White House, according to media reports.

Rockwall County Sheriff Harold Eavenson told Trump on Tuesday morning about a state senator for hindering some efforts he thought would be helpful, according to The Dallas Morning News.

"Want to give his name? We'll destroy his career," Trump quipped.

Eavenson declined, according to White House pool reporters. Lawmakers in Austin, immediately began to speculate about who and what Eavenson was talking about, according to the Dallas newspaper.

Trump met with Eavenson and about a dozen sheriffs from the National Sheriff’s Association at the White House on Tuesday morning, according to the Dallas newspaper. Trump discussed terrorism and his executive order that banned entry for people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

