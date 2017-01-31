Abbott imposes hiring freeze in State of the State address

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced a hiring freeze that includes higher education institutions while also calling for lawmakers to provide “full funding” for a program intended to recruit top-flight researchers to the schools.
Abbott also made eliminating so-called sanctuary cities in Texas an emergency priority for state lawmakers, along with fixing the state’s broken child welfare system and participating in a convention of states to amend the U.S. Constitution.
“Elected officials don’t get to pick and choose which laws they obey,” Abbott said. “To protect Texans from deadly danger, we must insist that our laws be followed.”
His declaration against sanctuary cities was met with roaring applause during his State of the State address to both chambers of the Texas Legislature. A sanctuary city is generally a place that doesn’t inquire about the immigration status of its citizens or cooperate with federal immigration authorities like Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The immigration law remarks came as Muslim leaders and hundreds of supporters rallied outside the Capitol.
The “Texas Muslim Capitol Day” event was scheduled months ago but took on a more defiant tone — and attracted much larger turnout than usual — after President Donald Trump last week banned immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations from traveling to the U.S. The event’s organizers said they brought private security with them for the first time because of heightened political tensions, but only a few protesters showed up to greet them.
At the same event in 2015, one Republican legislator instructed her staff to ask Muslims visiting her office to take a loyalty pledge to the U.S.
No Republicans spoke at the rally, and Democrats criticized Abbott for not using the spotlight of his State of the State address to say where he stands on Trump’s immigration ban. Abbott also didn’t mention Trump’s plan to build a wall along the border of Mexico.
Abbott had sharp words for lawmakers on the pre-K program that he championed last session. He said he was “absolutely perplexed” by the insufficient attention given to it by the budget proposals both chambers unveiled earlier this month.
“They nod in the direction of pre-K, but they turn a blind eye to the goal of achieving high-quality pre-K,” Abbott told lawmakers. “If you’re going to do this, do it right or don’t do it at all.”
Abbott’s proposed budget, released after his speech, puts $118 million a year toward the pre-K program. That’s double the $59 million per year lawmakers put toward the project in the current budget and far more than either chamber has offered so far for the next budget. The proposed House budget maintains the current funding while the Senate’s proposed budget increases it to $75 million.
$118 million
Annual funding for a pre-K program proposed by Gov. Abbott. That’s double the $59 million per year in the current budget.
Abbott did not mention what could end up being the most controversial legislation of the session: the so-called “bathroom bill” being pushed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Senate Bill 6 would restrict people to use public bathrooms that correspond with their “biological sex,” and Abbott has taken a largely neutral stance on it so far.
Abbott also made little mention of President Trump, though he announced he will meet Wednesday with Trump’s Homeland Security secretary, John Kelly, in the Rio Grande Valley. While the state’s Republicans are hopeful Trump will provide relief to their long-running border security efforts, Abbott indicated his budget will maintain the $800 million in additional funding for the issue that lawmakers approved last session.
Hiring freeze
Regarding the state budget, the governor’s office said waivers to the hiring freeze could be granted on a case-by-case basis.
Moreover, the freeze applies only to positions supported by money appropriated by the Legislature. That might allow campuses to use tuition dollars to pay for some positions while shifting appropriated funds to other college and university expenses.
Privately, some higher education officials noted the apparent contradiction between a hiring freeze and Abbott’s call for full funding of the Governor’s University Research Initiative, which is used not for salaries but for purchasing equipment, setting up laboratories and other one-time costs of recruiting researchers.
The research initiative was a top priority of Abbott’s two years ago, when he declared higher education an emergency item for the Legislature.
Lawmakers seeded the research initiative in 2015 with $38 million for the two-year budget from the now-defunct Emerging Technology Fund, but neither the House budget nor the Senate budget includes any money for 2018-19.
In the address Tuesday, Abbott touted what he described as a doubling in the past two years of the number of “tier one” universities in Texas.
He apparently was referring to the addition of the University of North Texas, Texas Tech University, the University of Texas at Dallas and the University of Texas at Arlington to a list of schools, now numbering 115, with highest research activity based on the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. Rice University, the University of Texas, Texas A&M University and the University of Houston were already on that list.
There is no firm definition of tier one, but there is broad consensus that the gold standard of excellence, not just in research but in other metrics as well, is membership in the Association of American Universities, which counts 60 schools in the United States. UT, A&M and Rice are the only Texas members.
