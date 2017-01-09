Patrick announces he running for re-election, not governor, in 2018

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick formally announced Monday he's running for re-election, looking to finally quell speculation he's interested in higher office.
Patrick also endorsed Gov. Greg Abbott for re-election, saying he works well with the freshman incumbent. Patrick has repeatedly said he won't run for governor but has been dogged by rumors he could move forward with it.
“We are a great team,” Patrick told reporters. “We work well together. We agree 96, 97 percent of the time — I can’t even name the 3 percent we don’t.”
Patrick also announced he raised almost $5 million in the second half of last year and has $13.6 million cash on hand for his re-election race. He is required to report those figures to the Texas Ethics Commission later this month.
Patrick has repeatedly said he plans to run for re-election, but has been dogged by rumors he could challenge Abbott or even U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Asked Monday if he would also endorse Cruz for re-election, Patrick did not go as far as he did with Abbott.
“I have not seen that” he’s running for re-election, Patrick said of Cruz. “Sen. Cruz is a very good friend of mine, and I think when the appropriate time comes, you’ll see me make a decision.”
Comments