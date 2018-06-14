Police fatally shoot man near Kirkland grocery store

Authorities say police fatally shot a man near a grocery store in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland.
The Redmond Police Department said on Twitter at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday that Redmond police were involved in a shooting near a Safeway store in the Kingsgate area.
The Kirkland Police Department said a suspect was dead at the scene, no one else was injured and that there were no other suspects.
The Seattle Times reports Redmond police said detectives had been searching for a person they considered armed and dangerous when they confronted the man at the store's gas station. Police said it wasn't yet clear if the man was the person they had been looking for.
Redmond police spokesman James Perry said at least one of the officers fired.
