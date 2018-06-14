Scalise back for congressional game a year after shooting

FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise speaks at the 2018 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington. In the year since Scalise and others were wounded during a shooting rampage at a congressional baseball practice, mass shootings have occurred at a Texas church, a Las Vegas music festival and schools in Florida and Texas. Each incident is jarring, but GOP lawmakers say their views on gun control have not changed. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo