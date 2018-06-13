Canada-US relations at a low after Trudeau-Trump trade tiff

FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G-7 summit in Charlevoix, Canada. For the first time in decades, one of the world's most durable and amicable alliances faces serious strain as Canadians _ widely seen as some of the nicest, politest people on Earth _ absorb Donald Trump's insults against their prime minister and attacks on their country’s trade policies. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo