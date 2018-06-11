US Navy leaders to strategize with scholars in Rhode Island

U.S. Navy leaders are in Rhode Island to strategize with scholars about how technology and innovation will affect the nation's security.
The 69th annual Current Strategy Forum is taking place at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson and Navy Secretary Richard Spencer are scheduled to speak.
The group will talk about the challenges posed by the proliferation of cheaper new weapons, and by the advancing military capabilities of China and Russia.
Scholars from many universities and think tanks participate, including Yale University, Carnegie Mellon University and the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments.
War College Professor John Maurer says it's a way for the Navy to interact with brilliant people outside of government to think creatively about problems.
