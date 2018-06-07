Iowa GOP zero in on wealth of Democratic governor candidate

FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Fred Hubbell waves while holding hands with his wife, Charlotte, during a rally in Des Moines, Iowa. Hubbell, a former life insurance executive whose family wealth in Des Moines dates back to the mid-1800s, won the Democratic nomination Tuesday, June 5. Gov. Kim Reynolds and party leaders were quick to question how voters could trust a candidate who was born into a rich family. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo