Trump plan to cut $15B in spending squeaks through House

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., left, joined by Rep. Rick Allen R-Ga., walks to a closed-door GOP meeting in the basement of the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 7, 2018. The House on Thursday took up a White House plan to cut almost $15 billion in unused government money, a move that's designed to demonstrate fiscal discipline in Washington even though it wouldn't have much of an impact on spiraling deficits. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo