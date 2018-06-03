Washington DC police commander removed amid rise in killings

A Washington council member has demanded a police commander demoted amid an increase in killings be reinstated.
Councilman Trayon White Sr. told news outlets in a statement that now-inspector Regis Bryant "has been made a scapegoat." White said Bryant's demotion is an "example of the lack of a coherent and coordinated strategy" from the mayor's office to address increased violence in the ward he represents.
The Washington Post could not reach Bryant for comment Friday. He was ousted Wednesday.
A spokeswoman for Mayor Muriel Bowser says she saw White's statement and would not comment on it.
Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a group email list that a leadership change in the district Bryant supervised was necessary.
There were 64 homicides reported this year as of Saturday and 30 occurred in White's ward.
Comments