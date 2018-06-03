FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Ivey is seeking the office of governor in her own right after becoming governor last year when Gov. Robert Bentley resigned in a sex-tinged scandal.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Ivey is seeking the office of governor in her own right after becoming governor last year when Gov. Robert Bentley resigned in a sex-tinged scandal. Brynn Anderson, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Ivey is seeking the office of governor in her own right after becoming governor last year when Gov. Robert Bentley resigned in a sex-tinged scandal. Brynn Anderson, File AP Photo

National Politics

Ivey, taking few chances, seeks to avoid runoff

The Associated Press

June 03, 2018 01:08 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking to avoid a runoff in Tuesday's Republican primary as she tries to beat back a trio of challengers who have criticized her refusal to meet them on the debate stage.

Ivey, looking to win the office for the first time, has used a strategy that largely focuses on official duties over the campaign trail. Ivey became governor last year when her scandal-battered predecessor resigned.

Ivey faces Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, evangelist Scott Dawson, and state Sen. Bill Hightower in the Republican primary.

In the Democratic primary for governor, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb, and former state legislator James Fields top a lengthy field.

Voters go to the polls Tuesday in primaries for state and congressional offices.

  Comments  