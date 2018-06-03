Should Michigan sex ed require 'yes means yes' curriculum?

FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo Amanda Thomashow, 28, left, and Alex Neil-Sevier, 29, wear silence gags while listening to the Michigan State University board meeting in East Lansing, Mich. A prominent victim of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar is among the supporters of legislation that would require Michigan high schools to teach students about affirmative consent, or a “yes means yes” approach to sex. Such legislation has failed in the past, but Thomashow and other affirmative consent advocates say this year’s version could be different. Detroit News via AP Clarence Tabb Jr.