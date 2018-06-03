Yankton works on road signs with federal grant

Road signs throughout southeast South Dakota county are getting a facelift thanks to a $372,000 federal grant.
The Yankton Press and Dakotan reports that Clark Engineering of Sioux Falls is replacing or adding nearly 13,000 signs in Yankton County.
The project involves the South Dakota Department of Transportation, Yankton County Planning and Zoning, and the Yankton County Highway Department.
Clark engineering intern Colin Kelley says the changes will help make sure all of the county's road signage is up to federal standards.
The first phase of the project began in March and concluded Friday. That phase involves work on signs west of Highway 81. Workers will focus on the signs in the eastern half of the county starting in July with a Nov. 1 deadline.
