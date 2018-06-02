Johnson and Murphy win Minnesota governor endorsements

Sondi Johnson, right, looks over at her husband Jeff and smiles as they watched a promotional video about Jeff's life and candidacy as their sons Thor and Rolf, look on, Saturday, June 2, 2018 in Duluth, Minn. Democrats kicked off their statewide endorsing convention Friday in Rochester as Republicans gathered in Duluth. Both parties are considering candidates running for U.S. Senate, Attorney General and other statewide offices, but the main focus is on the race to replace outgoing Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton. Star Tribune via AP Glen Stubbe