Authorities: Trooper justified in firing shots during chase

Authorities say a Pennsylvania state police trooper was justified when he fired seven times at an armed man during a lengthy pursuit involving a stolen vehicle earlier this year.
The March 8 pursuit began when 43-year-old William Long allegedly sped away from a traffic stop in Denver.
The pursuit lasted for more than an hour, and during that time Long allegedly held a BB gun that appeared to be a pistol to his head and refused to drop it. And when he allegedly drove toward state police Trooper James Spencer, the trooper opened fire.
None of the shots fired by Spencer struck Long, but some hit the driver's side of the vehicle Long was driving. The case eventually ended when Long crashed in East Cocalico.
Comments